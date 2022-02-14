Game thread: Toronto Raptors at New Orleans Pelicans

After the long arm of Nikola Jokic snuffed out the Toronto Raptors’ eight-game win streak, they get a great opportunity to start a new one this week. Shortly, the Raptors will take on the New Orleans Pelicans — a new-look team that has the same feel as the old one, one of vacant apathy.

CJ McCollum is here now, a star player meant to entice Zion Williamson to stick around (to play basketball, we assume?) into his next contract. While that gives the Pels a more clout-worthy starting lineup — featuring the backcourt shooting of McCollum and Devonte Graham and the all-around talent of Brandon Ingram — it hasn’t resulted in success yet. New Orleans is 0-2 since the trade with Portland, which sent three rotation players out the door.

No news is good news on the Raptors front, meanwhile. The injury report is clean, with just tonight’s game and Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves standing between them and the All-Star break. In fact, we might see more players tonight, as Nick Nurse says Thad Young is likely to make his Raptors debut.

Nick Nurse says he would imagine we'll see Thad Young tonight — (@AaronBenRose) February 14, 2022

So pop some popcorn, get to the couch and let’s enjoy this one!

Where to Watch:

Sportsnet, 8 PM ET

Lineups:

Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby

New Orleans — Devonte Graham, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, CJ McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas

Injuries:

Toronto — none

New Orleans — Zion Williamson (foot – out), Kira Lewis (knee – out), Larry Nance Jr. (knee – out)