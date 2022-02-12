Game thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets

The Toronto Raptors will go for their ninth win a row tonight when they host the Denver Nuggets.

The Raps are the league’s hottest team, and are eight games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2019-20 season. They also just picked up bench reinforcement in Thad Young, who is available and should make his Raptors debut tonight. Coach Nick Nurse confirmed before the game that Fred VanVleet, who missed Thursday’s victory over the Houston Rockets with groin soreness, will play.

With Young here, Goran Dragic gone, and Freddy playing that means the Raptors have a completely clean injury report.

Feels pretty dang good!

Now let’s see if that depth can help them hold off the Nuggets.

Where to Watch:

TSN, 7:30 PM EST

Lineups:

Toronto — Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal SIakam

Denver — Austin Rivers, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green, Nikola Jokic

Injuries:

Toronto – N/A

Denver — Monte Morris (concussion protocol – out), Jamal Murray (knee – out), Michael Porter Jr. (back – out), Vlatko Cancer (foot – out), Zeke Nnaji, (hamstring – questionable)