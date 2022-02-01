Game thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat

Following the Toronto Raptors for the past few weeks hasn’t been great for one’s stress levels, has it? Every game seems to be coming down to the last couple of possessions, and since these are the Raptors — kings of the fake comeback — you know that you can’t turn away or relax even when they’re down big. There might be a lot of Canadian hoops fans with ulcers at the end of the season!

No game in recent memory has been as exciting or stressful as Saturday night’s matchup with the Miami Heat, a game that took three overtimes (and a heroic amount of minutes from Toronto’s starters) to decide.

The funny thing is, Raptors-Heat games are usually a slog. These are two defensive minded teams that aren’t afraid to muck things up — either physically, or with “janky” defenses. Or both! So it’s been kind of a treat that the past two games between these two have been particularly exciting!

I’ll admit I don’t have high hopes tonight though. It’s the third game in four nights for both teams, including the 3OT game, so there are bound to be some tired legs out there.

Injury-wise, there are no changes from Saturday; the Raptors are still without Khem Birch and the Heat are still without Kyle Lowry, sadly. PJ Tucker is also questionable with a sore knee.

Do the Raps have enough in the tank to take down the Heat and win their third straight? Let’s watch!

Where to Watch:

Sportsnet, 7:30 PM ET

Lineups:

Toronto — Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam

Miami — Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo

Injuries:

Toronto — Khem Birch (nose – out), Goran Dragic (personal – out)

Miami — Kyle Lowry (personal – out), PJ Tucker (knee – questionable), Markieff Morris (conditioning – out), KZ Okpala (wrist – out), Victor Oladipo (knee – out), Omer Yurtseven (H&SP – out)