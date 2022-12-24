NBA on Christmas Day: Game times, TV schedule, streaming and more

Toronto Raptors fans, fear not! There is still a ton of great basketball to watch on Christmas day. The best part — it doesn’t matter who wins or loses, it’s not our team! Unless, that is, you decide to put some money on one of the match ups.

Maybe you need to make some money back after holiday shopping, maybe you want to hustle your grandma — either way, we got you for all the NBA Christmas Day action.

Check out who is playing below along with a few insights from the current DraftKings odds, which you can find here. All games will be available to watch on ABC, ESPN, and on Sportsnet in Canada.

Kicking off the day at 12 p.m. catch the Philadelphia 76ers take on the New York Knicks. These two teams are close in the NBA Eastern Conference standings so this game will be a crucial tiebreaker for them.

The Knicks are having an incredible season as they’ve worked to develop their roster over the past several seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers are making another run at a title this year after coming up short last season.

If you’re looking to bet on this game, the 76ers are currently favourites to win, but don’t forget to look at the player props for some great chances to win big.

Next up, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Dallas Mavericks at 2:30 p.m. Unfortunately the Lakers announced earlier this week that Anthony Davis is out indefinitely due to a foot injury. That doesn’t help the Lakers, who currently sit 13th place in the Western conference.

That being said, The Mavericks are heavy betting favourites going into this game with the DraftKings money line currently sitting at -320 in Dallas’ favour.

At 5:00 p.m. a top NBA matchup — and possibly an Eastern Conference Final preview — as the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics will play. Fight your grandma for a spot at the dinner table with a good view on the TV, because you don’t want to miss a second of this one!

The Boston Celtics are slight odds favourites right now in this one, but it really could go either way.

If that’s still not enough Christmas excitement for you, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors will tip-off at 8:00 p.m. Steph Curry will not be back yet, but you can catch Ja Morant and the Grizzlies attempt to beat the reigning NBA Champions.

With The Warriors struggling and Steph out, the Grizzlies have the better odds in this match up.

To end off the night, the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns will play at 10:30p.m. The Nuggets are currently atop the Western Conference standings, with the Suns close behind. With the NBA being as close as it is, both these teams will be fighting for a win!

Currently, the Nuggets are the favourites to win this match up, but you really never know when it comes to a team with as much talent as Phoenix.

Two of these teams (Memphis and Phoenix) will be in Toronto next week to play the Raptors. So if you want to see what they’re going to be up against, check out those games and all the others on this years NBA Christmas line up.

