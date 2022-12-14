Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings Matchup: Looking for answers

Solving a 3-11 road record will have to wait for another night. Tonight, the Toronto Raptors just need to get right period on their home floor — fresh off losing two straight to the Orlando Magic — as they host the Sacramento Kings.

The Raptors, who have fallen to 13-14 and ninth in the Eastern Conference, still can’t be treated like the sky is falling. There are other teams with personality crises around them in the standings. The Heat are 13-15, the Bulls are 11-15, the Hawks are just ahead at 14-14. It’s early, the East standings are super compacted (and talented), and there’s plenty of time to figure things out.

What everyone will be watching for tonight is a turn in luck when it comes to shooting. Fred VanVleet has taken the Scotiabank Arena court early to warm himself up to do so, and reinforcements will come off the bench as Juancho Hernangomez returns from injury.

Juancho Hernangomez is available vs Sacramento tonight. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 14, 2022

Sacramento, meanwhile, isn’t quite at the viral “LIGHT THE BEAM” heights of a couple weeks ago, having gone 4-6 over the last ten, but still boast a deeper roster and some familiar faces this season. Terence Davis has become a key shooter for the Kings off the bench, while Kevin Huerter and a peak form De’Aaron Fox have both added speed, shooting and cutting to the starting lineup — where everything revolves around Domantas Sabonis.

We’ll see if a high scoring affair suits the Raptors tonight. The Kings average 117.4 points per game and give up 115.3, so some high wattage should be expected. If someone, anyone can get something going from the outside on Toronto’s side, maybe we’ll finally get some entertaining basketball — something that’s been sorely lacking over the past month.

Here are the game details!

Where to Watch:

Sportsnet One, 7:30 PM ET

Lineups:

Toronto Raptors – Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr. Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Thad Young

Sacramento Kings – De’Aaron Fox, Terence Davis, Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes, Domantas Sabonis

Injuries:

Toronto Raptors – OG Anunoby (hip – out), Precious Achiuwa (ankle – out), Otto Porter Jr. (toe – out)

Sacramento Kings – Alex Len (illness – out), Kevin Huerter (ankle – out)