Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Matchup: Siakam returns in Eastern Conference showdown

A Toronto Raptors injury report that’s only one line long? It can’t be!

Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Justin Champagnie and Dalano Banton are all available tonight vs. Cleveland. Siakam on something of a minutes limit — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) November 28, 2022

Yes, the moment we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived. Fresh off a shorthanded win over the Dallas Mavericks, the Raptors have even more to feel good about starting their week against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Pascal Siakam returns tonight, albeit on a minutes restriction, after missing three weeks with a groin injury. Scottie Barnes is also back, though his was a shorter absence, after dealing with a nagging knee injury.

Not a moment too soon, either. Toronto hasn’t seen the Cavaliers at this level of health since opening night, when a wayward elbow from Gary Trent Jr. knocked Darius Garland out of the game and out for a few weeks with an eye injury. Garland is back now, reunited with the red hot Donovan Mitchell for a Cavs backcourt that’s powered the team to a 13-7 record — third in the Eastern Conference.

Keeping up that torrid pace will be a challenge for Cleveland, who will be without one of their star defensive pieces in Jarrett Allen tonight. They haven’t been nearly as good on the road as they are at home, either, posting a 5-6 record outside of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Can the Raptors take advantage of an injury report that’s finally lopsided in their favour? We’ll see. It’s going to be a bit of a strange experience either way after so many days of not knowing who will be in or out amongst Toronto’s top rotation pieces.

Here are the game details.

Where to watch:

TSN, 7:30 PM ET

Lineups:

Toronto Raptors – Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Juancho Hernangomez, Thad Young

Cleveland Cavaliers – Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Cedi Osman, Evan Mobley, Robin Lopez

Injuries:

Toronto Raptors – Otto Porter Jr. (out – toe), Precious Achiuwa (out – ankle)

Cleveland Cavaliers – Jarrett Allen (out - hip), Kevin Love (out – thumb), Lamar Stevens (out – illness), Dylan Windler (out – ankle), Ricky Rubio (out – knee)