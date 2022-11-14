Raptors at Pistons Matchup: Beat up Raps look for a Motor City win

Well, it’s a pretty bleak time to be a Toronto Raptors fan. After two dispiriting losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, first missing Pascal Siakam and now without Fred VanVleet, it feels like the only way the team can go is up — and yet here are those dang Dwane Casey Pistons.

A curse four years in the making now, the Pistons always make life miserable for Toronto, even when both teams are on totally opposite trajectories. For tonight to be any different, the Raptors will need their skeleton crew of players to go above and beyond.

At the very least, they’ve got one less player on the injury report.

Khem Birch is back!



G: Flynn, Banton, Dowtin

W/F: Barnes, Anunoby, Young, Porter, Hernangomez

B: Boucher, Koloko, Birch



Birch may be back, but man oh man does this depth chart make me sad.

On the bright side, and not to be too much of a poor sport, but the Pistons are also short-handed — Cade Cunningham continues to sit out with a shin injury. Former Raptors fan favourite Cory Joseph is also out with a hip injury after entering today with a questionable designation.

So, what should we expect from the Raptors? OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes will definitely be carrying a heavy load, and now would be the perfect time for Barnes to snap out of the offensive funk he’s been in for the past week. OG has been attacking the basket with reckless abandon, and both guys will need to do so in order to generate the offense Toronto needs.

Defense can also level the playing field for the Raps. A young Pistons team can be forced into turnovers, and the more easy baskets Toronto can get — especially when their thin-as-a-pancake bench gets into the game — the better.

On to the game details!

Where to Watch:

Sportsnet One, 7:00 PM ET

Lineups:

Toronto Raptors — Thaddeus Young, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Otto Porter Jr., Dalano Banton

Detroit Pistons — Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart

Injuries:

Toronto Raptors — Gary Trent Jr. (hip – out), Precious Achiuwa (ankle – out), Pascal Siakam (groin – out), Fred VanVleet (non-COVID illness – out)

Detroit Pistons — Cade Cunningham (shin – out), Cory Joseph (hip – out)