Raptors reveal City Edition uniforms

In a league where the jersey options seem never-ending and not-always-so-creative (looking at you, Utah Jazz) — the Toronto Raptors have kept it subtle through all the various Nike promotions and collaborations.

That isn’t changing with Thursday’s reveal of the team’s 2022-23 City Edition uniforms, which feature a return to the black and gold colourway.

The design is in the details on these jerseys, which feature Toronto’s six boroughs broken out to create an embossed pattern. There’s also a nod to the city’s diversity here too, with the jerseys and shorts both featuring the word “North” written out in multiple languages. There’s also “Welcome Toronto” text near the tag, a phrase meant to feature the city’s place as a cultural hub within Canada.

All said, these are quite nice — and they’re on sale today! The jerseys will make their in-game debut on November 26 when the Raptors take on the Dallas Mavericks