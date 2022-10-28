Game thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers (Part II)

In Wednesday’s Game Thread, John Gaudes asked: “Will the dysfunction of the Philadelphia 76ers ever end?”

Philly went on to lose that game to the Toronto Raptors, and treated defense as an entirely optional aspect of basketball. Which means it’s time once again to ask: Will the dysfunction of the Philadelphia 76ers ever end?!

Kidding aside, it’s still just October, and it’s OK for teams to take a little while to find themselves; it’s not like anyone is running away with the league’s top record at this point.

But a second loss in a row to the Raptors, and a 1-5 record, will definitely lead to more questions and hand-wringing. And as a Raptors fan... well, that sounds like it would be incredibly entertaining and fun to watch from afar — so let’s make it happen, team!

On the injury front, the Sixers are currently listing Joel Embiid as questionable with a sore knee; Otto Porter is out for the Raps for personal reasons. Otherwise, both teams look clear!

Where to Watch:

Sportset, 7:30pm ET

Lineups:

Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam

Philadelphia – Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Joel Embiid

Injuries:

Toronto – Otto Porter Jr. (personal – out)

Philadelphia – Joel Embiid (knee – questionable)