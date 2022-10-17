Raptors set roster for 2022-23 season

After plenty of preseason speculation about who was gonna make it, in the end, the Toronto Raptors’ final roster for the 2022-23 season looks exactly like most of the predictions.

Justin Champagnie, who was with the team last season on a two-way deal and turned some heads with his energetic play, athleticism, and solid jump-shooting, secured the final roster spot on Saturday as the Raptors parted ways with Josh Jackson, Gabe Brown, and DJ Wilson.

Your Toronto Raptors 2022-23 roster

With the final cuts made, the Raptors’ roster stands as follows:

Fred VanVleet Pascal Siakam Scottie Barnes O.G. Anunoby Gary Trent Jr. Precious Achiuwa Chris Boucher Thad Young Otto Porter Jr. Khem Birch Malachi Flynn Juancho Hernangomez Christian Koloko Dalano Banton Justin Champagnie Jeff Dowtin (two-way) Ron Harper Jr. (two-way)

Harper and Dowtin look to be spending the bulk of their time with the Raptors 905 in the G League, and depending on minutes distribution, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Banton, Champagnie and Koloko spend some time in Mississauga as well. Koloko had a pretty impressive pre-season but I’m not sure Nick Nurse will find minutes for him early on.

Stocking up the 905

With the roster cuts made to the big club, the organization made a few additional moves to shore up the 905 roster. David Johnson, Reggie Perry, Christian Vital, Saben Lee and Ryan Hawkins were all signed-and-waived on Wednesday, making them 905 eligible; Johnson and Perry played for the 905 last year, and Vital and Hawkins were on the summer league roster. Lee was a two-way player for the Detroit Pistons last season.

The team also acquired Kenny Wooten Jr. and Jaysean Paige over the weekend. Wooten has spent time with the Westchester Knicks, Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Rockets), and Maine Celtics, but injuries have prevented him from making an impact. Paige also played for the Maine Celtics, and spent some time overseas as well.

Thanks to our friend Blake Murphy for breaking down the 905 roster for us, as it stands today:

Gabe Brown Reggie Perry Christian Vital Saben Lee David Johnson Ryan Hawkins Melvin Frazier Kenny Wooten Jr Jaysean Paige Obadiah Noel Jeff Dowtin (two-way) Ron Harper Jr. (two-way)

As Blake himself notes, this is a pretty stacked G League team — especially if you add in some games from Banton, Champagnie, and Koloko — and they should keep their playoff streak alive.

Isn’t it great to be cheering for a winning organization? Sure, we may not be on the cusp of a championship here in Toronto, but well-built rosters that win games, are primed for future growth, with no “untradeable” contracts... this is an easy franchise to root for these days, that’s for sure. Let’s be sure to enjoy it!!