The NBA is BACK with a star-studded Opening Night!

After an entertaining off-season that was more gossip than anything, it’s time for the best in basketball to return to the hardwood — the NBA is BACK Tuesday Night.

While you’ll have to wait until Wednesday to watch the Toronto Raptors opening game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, there is still a ton of great action to catch Tuesday.

First, last year’s Eastern Conference Champions, the Boston Celtics, will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. EST. At 10 p.m. EST, you can watch the reigning NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors, take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rivalries and Revenge

There will be a lot to prove for all four of these teams as they open their seasons. In the first match up, the Boston Celtics will be out for blood after losing in the NBA Finals to the Warriors.

Sure, this isn’t a rematch against Golden State yet, but Boston is going into this season a top contender for another shot at a title. They’ll want to start strong and fall into place among the top of the Eastern Conference standings early.

We’ll be interested to see how that plays out, since Boston lost BOTH their preseason games to the Raptors in overtime. While we don’t take the preseason TOO seriously, a win against Boston is a win! Two is better!

The 76ers on the other hand, will be trying to beat out the Celtics for Eastern Conference champions. Philly has been among the top teams fighting for a championship for YEARS, seeming to always fall short in the playoffs.

Last year, after winning their first round match up against the Raptors, they lost in the second round to the Miami Heat. With MVP candidate Joel Embiid, former MVP James Harden, and a roster full of up and comers like Tyrese Maxey, can the 76ers make a run for the title this year?

It’ll be a treat to see the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors kick off their season. After the Raptors ended their Championship Dynasty streak in 2019, the Warriors struggled for the next few seasons. The 2021/22 season saw them make a return to their former glory, and they’ll be looking to repeat.

The Warriors open their season against the Los Angeles Lakers, adding another game to a classic rivalry. LeBron and his crew have been looking to repeat their 2020 Championship season, but have fallen short in the past few years. Will they follow in the Warriors footsteps and make a comeback this season?

No matter the outcome, these opening night games are sure to be entertaining.

DraftKings Odds

While anything can happen in these matchups with four top NBA teams playing, the oddsmakers have a very clear idea of how these games should pan out.

The Celtics moneyline currently sits at -165, predicting they will take the match over the 76ers. Seems like a fair bet for the home team! You can also take Jaylen Brown to score over 21.5 points at -150, as he’s looking like he will be making a huge impact for the Celtics all season long.

Over at the Warriors/Lakers match, it’s no surprise that the Warriors currently sit at -245 on the moneyline to win. The Lakers struggled last season, missing the playoffs entirely.

While it’s possible the Lakers will eventually take a turn for the better as we get into the season, the Warriors are FRESH off an NBA title and confidence is high. A win for them seems probable.

The two stars of this game will unquestionably be Steph Curry and LeBron James. You can take Curry to score over 24.5 points at -130 OR LeBron James to score over 26.5 points at -120.

Don’t miss this double-header!

Regardless of who comes out on top in either of these games, they will be putting on a show. You can get a preview of what’s ahead for the Raptors as they take on these teams. Plus, after all these months without NBA basketball, it’s safe to say we’ll watch anything!

Don’t miss the Celtics vs. 76ers at 7:30 p.m. followed by the Warriors vs. the Lakers at 10 p.m.!

Then Wednesday, you can watch the Raptors’ home-opener against the Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. EST on TSN.

