That’s A Rap #194: 2022-23 NBA Season Predictions

With the regular season around the corner, it seemed appropriate to make some predictions.

Researching for the episode was a good reminder of how much parity exists in the league. The East continued loading up and, dare I say, have surpassed the West as the superior conference. The NBA champs have interchanged from each conference over the last five seasons... which means the East is next?!?

Be bold and join us in making predictions! Comment below with your final East/West standings and champs, as well as all the individual awards (MVP, ROY, COY, 6MOY, DPOY, and MIP).

In This Episode:

3:20 — Predicting the East

Two teams were met with very different predicted outcomes: Milwaukee and Cleveland. With most of the Bucks’ core over the age of 30, will we start to see some kinks in the armour of the champs from two seasons ago? How will Donovan Mitchell’s addition to last year’s surprise team do in Cleveland?

16:30 — Predicting the West

We each predicted a different team to finish the season atop the West — none of which included the defending champs in Golden State! Our prognostications may have been all over the place, but one thing was consistent: the Lakers will suck!

28:40 — Who will raise the Larry OB?

If the Warriors can overcome all the parity and claim their 5th title in 9 seasons, they’ll join the Bulls, Lakers, and Celtics as the only franchises to claim as many in under a decade. If Golden State is unsuccessful, good luck predicting the team that will take their throne. This may be the most wide open season we’ve ever seen!

38:50 — Individual awards

Is this the year where Luka Doncic claims his first MVP? If you believe the oddsmakers who have him as a favourite, then aren’t you also believing that Dallas will finish at or near the top of the West? With Chet Holmgren out for the season, is the Rookie of the Year award Paolo Banchero’s to lose? Will any Raptors show up on award ballots at the end of the season?