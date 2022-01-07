Game Thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz

While it looks like, thanks to a couple of late hardship additions, the Utah Jazz will have enough bodies to play tonight, you’ll be forgiven if you don’t recognize any of the guys wearing the Jazz uniform! Their injury list is as long as Tacko Fall’s arm — and their bench is gonna about as short as a t-rex arm. Nothing has changed from this morning, as of the 5:30 p.m. injury report, meaning we still don’t know for sure if Hassan Whiteside, Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gay or Royce O’Neale — all questionable — will play.

The Toronto Raptors, meanwhile... are (almost) healthy! Sure, Yuta Watanabe is still out, but a full week of near-full health has been extremely rare over the past couple of seasons. Please join us in knocking on as many handy wooden surfaces as you can to ensure it stays that way.

Now, for tonight, we stress again that it’s very easy to overlook a shorthanded team, and take them lightly. But these are still NBA players wearing those Jazz unis, and these are players that are fighting for minutes and roster spots and will be fired up and ready to make an impression on coaches and scouts around the league.

Can the Raptors lock in and make it five in a row? Let’s watch!

Where to Watch:

TSN, 7:30PM ET

Lineups:

Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby

Utah — Trent Forrest, Jordan Clarkson, Royce O’Neale, Eric Paschall, Hassan Whiteside

Injuries:

Toronto — Isaac Bonga (G League – out), Goran Dragic (personal – out)

Utah — Royce O’Neale (tendonitis – questionable), Hassan Whiteside (concussion protocol – questionable), Jordan Clarkson (back – questionable), Rudy Gay (heel – questionable), Donovan Mitchell (back – out), Bojan Bogdanovic (finger – out), Mike Conley (knee – out), Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles (health and safety protocols – out)