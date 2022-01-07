Raptors sign DJ Wilson to second 10-day contract

The Toronto Raptors are bringing DJ Wilson back into the fold, signing the forward to a second 10-day hardship exemption deal.

Wilson was brought in previously during a late December stretch where the Raptors were hardest hit by COVID-19. While he played just two games, he averaged 12.0 points and 7.0 rebounds — looking best while guarding Joel Embiid in a narrow loss to the Sixers (just look at the defensive stance above!)

The Raptors are able to bring Wilson in again because Yuta Watanabe continues to sit out in health and safety protocols. Svi Mykhailiuk is out of protocols on today’s injury report and there are no additional updates at this time.

Wilson will be with the team over the next five games, giving the Raptors a chance to take a much closer look at the G League product.