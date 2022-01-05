Game Thread: Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks

Although their opponent won’t be at full strength, the Toronto Raptors begin a daunting week in their schedule as they visit the Milwaukee Bucks.

The defending champions will be without their MVP tonight, as Giannis Antetokounmpo sits out with what the team is calling a non-COVID illness. Not to be outdone, though, COVID is also tearing its way through the Bucks. Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, George Hill and head coach Mike Budenholzer are all missing Tuesday’s game in health and safety protocols.

For the Raptors, it’s business as usual — at least business of late — as the team comes in on a three-game win streak following a 129-104 shellacking of the Spurs on Monday. The best five lineup will get the start again tonight, looking to continue to build momentum (and an All-Star case for Fred VanVleet).

Here are the game details.

Where to Watch:

Sportsnet, 8:00PM ET

Lineups:

Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby

Milwaukee — Jrue Holiday, Wesley Matthews, Jordan Nwora, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis

Injuries:

Toronto — Yuta Watanabe, Svi Mykhailiuk (health and safety protocols – out), David Johnson (calf – out), Goran Dragic (personal – out)

Milwaukee — Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, George Hill (health and safety protocols – out), Giannis Antetokounmpo (non-COVID illness – out), Donte DiVincenzo (ankle – out), Brook Lopez (back – out)