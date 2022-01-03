Raptors announce updated schedule: New dates for six games

Confirming earlier reports, the Toronto Raptors today announced an updated schedule that takes into account postponed games from December. Among the notable changes is confirmation that Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat will indeed visit Toronto on February 1, two days earlier than their originally scheduled date. DeMar DeRozan, meanwhile, will make his latest return to Toronto in Kyle’s place on February 3.

Here is the full rundown of changes:

January 26: at Chicago Bulls (originally scheduled for December 22)

January 31: at Atlanta Hawks (originally scheduled for February 1)

February 1: vs. Miami Heat (originally scheduled for February 3)

February 3: vs. Chicago Bulls (originally scheduled for December 16)

February 28: at Brooklyn Nets (originally scheduled for January 26)

March 4: vs. Orlando Magic (originally scheduled for December 20)

Now, as I noted earlier, I’m pretty pissed about the league moving that Miami game; if the game had to be moved, why not push it back, instead of moving it up?

I can’t help but notice that the Nets game, for example, was pushed back a whole month! So the league does indeed, have the power to move games back. And isn’t it nice for Brooklyn that they get a game pushed back, giving them a whole extra month to get Kyrie Irving back into shape?

This isn’t any sort of anti-Raptors conspiracy, obviously. This stuff is already hard, and COVID makes it even more difficult. But I can’t possibly believe that the only option for that Heat game was moving it up, instead of moving it back. It stinks.

The Raptors are back in action tomorrow night, when they host the San Antonio Spurs.