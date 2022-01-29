Game thread: Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat

Sure would be nice to be in Miami right now, wouldn’t it? It’s a frigid cold Saturday here in T.O., but hey, what better way to spend it than curled up in front of the TV watching your favourite team?

The Toronto Raptors are visiting the Miami Heat tonight, who will once again be missing the GROAT, Kyle Lowry, who remains away from the team for personal reasons. We of course wish Kyle the best and hope he gets back on the court soon.

There’s not much else to report on the injury front. Miami’s Jimmy Butler was briefly questionable with a sore toe but he’s good to go; Markieff Morris remains out as he gets back into game shape. On the Raptors side, Fred VanVleet remains on the injury report with his sore knee, but Nick Nurse said earlier he’s “probable;” here’s hoping that with two days rest since the Bulls game, and a full six days since he last played, he’s ready to go. Khem Birch remains sidelined with that nose fracture.

That’s all the news we have, so let’s settle in and watch!

Where to Watch:

TSN, 8:00PM ET

Lineups:

Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby

Miami — Gabe Vincent, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker

Injuries:

Toronto — Fred VanVleet (knee – questionable), Khem Birch (nose – out), Isaac Bonga (G League – out), Goran Dragic (personal – out)

Miami — Kyle Lowry (personal – out), Markieff Morris (return to competition reconditioning – out), KZ Okpala (wrist – out), Victor Oladipo (knee – out)