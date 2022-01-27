 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Part-time Arkells member Nick Nurse to appear on CBC’s Murdoch Mysteries

Nurse will reportedly play a locker room attendant on the time-bending Canadian show.

By John Gaudes
Washington Wizards v Toronto Raptors Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

Since becoming head coach of the Toronto Raptors and bringing a title to the city, Nick Nurse has gone from whiteboard wonk to local celebrity. He’s been on the stage and in the studio with Arkells, has created sweet Internet content with Drake (mostly accidental), all while managing to expertly navigate a rotation of 6’9” wingspan lords.

Now, Nurse is back on the small screen, as CBC’s Murdoch Mysteries announced their next special guest — set to air Monday, January 31.

While the Harry Potter glasses and 1920s vest would indicate Nurse has been preparing to Daniel Day-Lewis the hell out of a James Naismith role, the coach confirmed with reporters that he would just be an extra — playing a locker room attendant. Journalism!

For those wanting to witness greatness, Murdoch Mysteries airs at 8 p.m. on Monday.

