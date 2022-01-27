Part-time Arkells member Nick Nurse to appear on CBC’s Murdoch Mysteries

Since becoming head coach of the Toronto Raptors and bringing a title to the city, Nick Nurse has gone from whiteboard wonk to local celebrity. He’s been on the stage and in the studio with Arkells, has created sweet Internet content with Drake (mostly accidental), all while managing to expertly navigate a rotation of 6’9” wingspan lords.

Now, Nurse is back on the small screen, as CBC’s Murdoch Mysteries announced their next special guest — set to air Monday, January 31.

While the Harry Potter glasses and 1920s vest would indicate Nurse has been preparing to Daniel Day-Lewis the hell out of a James Naismith role, the coach confirmed with reporters that he would just be an extra — playing a locker room attendant. Journalism!

Nick Nurse says he is a locker room attendant in a basketball scene on Murdoch Mysteries. He is not playing James Naismith.



He’ll be accepting critiques. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) January 26, 2022

For those wanting to witness greatness, Murdoch Mysteries airs at 8 p.m. on Monday.