Banton helps Raptors 905 sweep Cleveland Charge

The Raptors 905 were back at home late last week to begin an eight-game homestand, and things could not have gotten off to a better start than what we saw this past weekend. The Toronto Raptors assigned Dalano Banton for the games, and he was the main difference in sweeping the visiting Cleveland Charge.

It was much-needed playing time for Banton, who was on Nick Nurse’s seven-man doghouse rotation. Given the positive impact that he had last night against the Portland Trail Blazers, we can claim that the stint was worth it. Isaac Bonga was back for the latter half of their series against the Charge, after missing the previous four games due to an ankle injury.

The Toronto Raptors’ other two-way contract player, David Johnson missed the games this weekend as he entered the health & safety protocols last week. Raptor legend Jodie Meeks continues to turn back the clock, as he’s now averaging 10 points per game on 50% three-point shooting. It’s apparent that he needs to be in better shape, but if my life’s on the line and I have to choose between Meeks and Svi Mykhailiuk to come in “cold” and hit a three-pointer to save my life, it’s not even an argument. I’ll go with Meeks.

During the broadcast, Raptors 905 sideline reporter Savannah Hamilton reported that Reggie Perry had a workout with the Milwaukee Bucks last week. Perry is currently averaging 17.8 points and 10.9 rebounds, but his Showcase numbers were much better — 19.5 points, 10.3 rebounds while shooting 37.7% from behind the arch in 5.5 attempts.

Dalano Banton leads Raptors 905 past Cleveland Charge

January 20, 2022 @ Paramount Fine Foods Centre, Raptors 905 def Cleveland Charge 116-114

Starters

Raptors 905: Kevon Harris, Dalano Banton (NBA), Aaron Best, Breein Tyree, Reggie Perry

Cleveland Charge: Trey Landers, Trevon Scott, Josh Huestis, RJ Nembhard Jr (2W), Mitch Ballock

Assignees

Raptors 905: Dalano Banton (NBA)

Cleveland Charge: RJ Nembhard Jr (2W)

The Raptors 905 leaned on Dalano Banton’s 20-point second-quarter outburst to take hold of the game, and Breein Tyree’s clutch layup late in the game helped them survive against the Charge’s “Mac Attack.” Banton led all scorers with 33 points (3-for-6 behind the arc), 13 rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Tyree got the start in place of David Johnson, and he made the most of his minutes: 27 points, including three trifectas. Reggie Perry had a horrible game, scoring four points on 1-for-9 shooting, including three turnovers.

Sheldon Mac came off the bench for the Charge to lead their team with 32 points, looking like prime Devin Booker out there. RJ Nembhard Jr. added 21 points, 12 assists, and six rebounds but coughed up the ball eight times.

The Raptors 905 took advantage of the Charge’s slow start, zooming out to an early 11-2 run to start the game. Nembhard Jr and Josh Huestis got the Charge back in the game, combining for an 8-3 run. The Charge capitalized on Perry’s erratic play, and the Mac Attack started to heat up, putting the Charge up 32-36 after the first period.

The Raptors 905’s lethargic play bled to the start of the second quarter, and Josh Huestis’ dunk off Josh Hall’s turnover pushed the Charge’s lead to 36-26. That’s when gamer Banton leaned forward in his gaming chair and took this game personally. Banton did everything - three-point shooting, straight-line drives, putbacks, middy pull-up. He led a 39-14 run to turn a 10-point deficit into a 15-point lead capped off by Alex Antetokounmpo’s three-pointer.

Breein Tyree caught fire to start the second half, nailing a three-pointer to put the lead to 73-54 early in the third period. However, Mac and Nembhard carried the Charge’s offense, joining forces on a 19-4 run to cut the 905’s lead to 77-73. Banton and Ashton Hagans then combined for a 10-6 run to add cushion to their lead, leading 87-79 at the end of the third frame.

Josh Smith’s putback put the Raptors 905 up by 12 early in the quarter, but Mac and the Charge just wouldn’t go away, cutting the lead to three several times. Luckily for the Raptors, they have the talent on their side, with Tyree and Banton doing enough to ice the game as the Charge ran out of battery.

The game was over when: Up five with less than two minutes to go, Jodie Meeks got the rebound off Nembhard Jr’s running hook shot and promptly gave the ball to Tyree. With the Charge looking tired and expecting the Raptors 905 to run a set to eat more time on the clock, nobody’s got an eye on Tyree, who zoomed to the basket for a layup, pushing the lead to 112-105 with 90 seconds left.

.@Breeintyree gets buckets



He has 25 PTS so far! pic.twitter.com/64ruHe00E0 — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) January 21, 2022

Reggie Perry’s bounce-back game too much for the Charge

January 22, 2022 @ Paramount Fine Foods Centre, Raptors 905 def Cleveland Charge 119-102

Starters

Raptors 905: Kevon Harris, Dalano Banton (NBA), Aaron Best, Isaac Bonga (NBA), Reggie Perry

Cleveland Charge: Trey Landers, Trevon Scott, Josh Huestis, RJ Nembhard Jr (2W), Mitch Ballock

Assignees

Raptors 905: Dalano Banton (NBA), Isaac Bonga (NBA)

Cleveland Charge: RJ Nembhard Jr (2W)

This game was not as close as the score indicated. So you’re telling me that a Raptors 905 119-102 win against the Cleveland Charge was close?

The game was only competitive for the first eight minutes, and the Raptors 905 took control from thereon. The Raptors led in double-digits for the most part, with their biggest lead at 35 points, and had a 24-point lead entering the final period. Coach Patrick Mutombo’s garbage time lineup could not maintain the lead, allowing the Charge to get within nine with three minutes to go. Coach Mutombo had to slowly sprinkle in his starters to “weather the storm,” but once the starters warmed up again, it was game.

1⃣1⃣ PTS for @_R1bang_ in the first quarter pic.twitter.com/esCNNiKuG7 — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) January 22, 2022

Reggie Perry’s aggression set the tone early, as he scored 11 of his 23 points in the first period. Dalano Banton probably had his best assignment as a point guard, putting up 23 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. He showed a good balance of knowing when to score, playmake, and step back to let his teammates cook. Most of all, he only turned the ball over once, and he looked in control for the most part.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ two-way contract player Nembhard tried to put his team on his back, tallying a game-high of 33 points. Still, the Charge could not sustain a defense long enough to stop the Raptors for more than a couple of minutes in a row. Former Raptors 905 affiliate Jawun Evans sat out of this game for the Charge, while the Raptors 905 were missing Breein Tyree (Suspension - gambling) and Raptors’ David Johnson (Health and Safety Protocols).

Perry started things off for the Raptors 905, scoring nine of their first 14 points, leading 14-4. Charge’s Trevon Scott and RJ Nembhard Jr got them going, pulling them within 20-18. The Raptors would go on a 13-5 run to finish the quarter with a 33-23 lead. Jodie Meeks’ six points and Perry’s and-1 got them their biggest lead of the quarter at 53-32.

Kevon Harris and Perry combined for 12 quick points to start the second half, as the duo outscored the Charge 12-5 in less than three minutes, pushing their lead to 76-51. Harris would continue to sizzle, but Dalano Banton’s seven-point outburst got them their largest lead at 32 points. In the fourth, the Charge would put up a bit of a fight against the Raptors 905’s garbage time lineup, cutting the lead to 109-100 with just over three minutes in the game. Coach Mutombo was forced to put his starters one at a time, including taking Isaac Bonga out as the Raptors 905 closed out the game with a 9-2 run.

The game was over when: In the first quarter when the Raptors pulled ahead for good.

Up Next: The Raptors 905 host Luka Samanic and Jericho Sims as the Westchester Knicks are in town today for a one-off game. With the Toronto Raptors at home until Tuesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, the Raptors assigned Dalano Banton, Malachi Flynn, and SURPRISE! Yuta Watanabe for tonight’s game. It looks like Isaac Bonga is still working back from his injury or he got the short end of the stick, as there’s a maximum of three assignees (not including 2W) at any given game.