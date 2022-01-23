Game Thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trailblazers

The Man of the Hour, Scottie Barnes, will look to add to his momentum coming off a career high 27 points tonight at home in Toronto facing off against a porous and depleted Trailblazers squad. Barnes leads all rookies in games with at least 20 points and 5 rebounds, ranks second in rebounding average, and fourth in scoring and assists with his current stat-line of 14.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.4 dimes.

The Raptors survived their five game road trip with a respectable 2-3 record considering their opponents and their own depleted rotation. Now, with players returning to the lineup, the Raps chemistry looks to return back to its pre-road trip win streak level.

Read Zakaria’s preview from this morning here. Enjoy the game!

Where to Watch:

SportsNet, 6:00PM EST

Lineups:

Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam

Portland – Anfernee Simons, CJ McCollum, Nassir Little, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkić

Injuries:

Toronto — Khem Birch (nose – out), Goran Dragic (personal – out), David Johnson (health and safety protocols – out)

Portland – Damian Lillard (abdomen – out), Norman Powell (personal – out), Larry Nance Jr (knee – out), Cody Zeller (knee – out)