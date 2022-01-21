Game thread: Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards

Much has been made of the Toronto Raptors’ short bench this week, but tonight the team finally gets some relief: Gary Trent Jr. is back! Trent missed six games with a sore ankle but will make his much-needed return tonight. (And let’s not forget — Trent has had some minor success against the Wizards in the past!)

That doesn’t mean Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby will magically play less than 30 minutes or something. But it should lessen the load on their weary legs when they are out there, and should create some space, especially for Fred, to operate more effectively.

On the Washington Wizards side, Kyle Kuzma is a late scratch with a neck strain, definitely a break for the Raptors considering how well Kuzma has been playing of late. But the Wizards have two certified Raptor killers in Bradley Beal and Spencer Dinwiddie, so it’ll be another hard-fought matchup tonight. Let’s watch!

Where to Watch:

TSN, 8:00PM ET

Lineups:

Toronto — Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr.

Washington — Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Deni Avdija, Daniel Gafford

Injuries:

Toronto — Khem Birch (out – nose), Dalano Banton (G League assignment – out)

Washington — Kyle Kuzma (neck – out)