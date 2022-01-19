Game Thread: Toronto Raptors at Dallas Mavericks

Losing three of four games should be dispiriting. For the Toronto Raptors, though, there’s really been only one dud in the bunch (fittingly, to Dwane Casey’s Pistons). Two possession losses to the Suns and Heat, my personal favourites to make the Finals, is nothing to feel bad about, while a win in Milwaukee is as solid as they come — even if Giannis was out.

That mentality will be good to keep in mind over the next stretch, when the Raptors take on teams outside of that upper echelon. Starting tonight in Dallas, Toronto will see Washington, Portland and Charlotte before next Tuesday — all four opportunities to win and hang around the sixth seed in the East.

This imminent game might be the toughest of the lot, though. Dallas comes in winners of nine of their last ten and have a true superstar in Luka Doncic.

On the Raptors side, they’ll be without Gary Trent Jr. again, who is close to returning but not quite there according to Nick Nurse.

Nurse says that Gary has been close enough to do pre game work the last couple games but just isn't quite there yet. Will try again for the Wizards Friday night. — Vivek Jacob (@vivekmjacob) January 20, 2022

For Dallas, Maxi Kleber and Reggie Bullock were both questionable with knee injuries coming in but are full steam ahead on the pre-game report.

For more on tonight’s matchup, check out Joseph Strauss’ preview from this morning. Here are the game details.

Where to Watch:

Sportsnet, 8:30 PM EST

Lineups:

Toronto – Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa

Dallas – Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Kristaps Porzingis

Injuries:

Toronto – Gary Trent Jr. (ankle – out), Khem Birch (nose – out), Goran Dragic (personal – out)

Dallas – none (!)