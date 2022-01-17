Game Thread: Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat

Lots of little updates to get caught up on as the Toronto Raptors visit the Miami Heat, so let’s cut right to the chase.

As expected, Scottie Barnes will return to Toronto’s lineup with the expectation of starting. Gary Trent Jr. will be a true game-time decision — he’ll go through warmup and make a decision on whether to go or not.

Gary Trent Jr will warm up with the intention of figuring out if he can play tonight



Barnes is in for the Raptors — Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) January 17, 2022

UPDATE: Trent Jr. is out.

We also got a timeline on Khem Birch’s broken nose, which will require surgery. Doctor Nurse?

Nick Nurse has Birch on a 10-14 day timeline after nose surgery — Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) January 17, 2022

On the Heat side, we knew coming in that Kyle Lowry would sit out for personal reasons. That left only Bam Adebayo as a question mark. The verdict is in: he’s back.

Officially officially official: Bam is playing. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 17, 2022

Here are the game details.

Where to Watch:

Sportsnet, 7:30 PM ET

Lineups:

Toronto – Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa

Miami – Gabe Vincent, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo

Injuries:

Toronto – Gary Trent Jr. (ankle – out), Khem Birch (nose – out), Goran Dragic (personal – out)

Miami – Kyle Lowry (personal – out), Markieff Morris (conditioning – out), KZ Okpala (wrist – out), Victor Oladipo (quadriceps – out)