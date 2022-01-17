 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread: Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat

While no Kyle Lowry takes some of the air out of this matchup, the Raptors still get another chance to prove themselves against an Eastern contender.

By John Gaudes
Toronto Raptors v Miami Heat Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Lots of little updates to get caught up on as the Toronto Raptors visit the Miami Heat, so let’s cut right to the chase.

As expected, Scottie Barnes will return to Toronto’s lineup with the expectation of starting. Gary Trent Jr. will be a true game-time decision — he’ll go through warmup and make a decision on whether to go or not.

UPDATE: Trent Jr. is out.

We also got a timeline on Khem Birch’s broken nose, which will require surgery. Doctor Nurse?

On the Heat side, we knew coming in that Kyle Lowry would sit out for personal reasons. That left only Bam Adebayo as a question mark. The verdict is in: he’s back.

Not properly prepared? Check out Chelsea Leite’s preview from this morning.

Here are the game details.

Where to Watch:

Sportsnet, 7:30 PM ET

Lineups:

Toronto – Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa

Miami – Gabe Vincent, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo

Injuries:

Toronto – Gary Trent Jr. (ankle – out), Khem Birch (nose – out), Goran Dragic (personal – out)

Miami – Kyle Lowry (personal – out), Markieff Morris (conditioning – out), KZ Okpala (wrist – out), Victor Oladipo (quadriceps – out)

