Game thread: Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks

It’s been less than 24 hours since the Toronto Raptors tipped off in Detroit, but they’re back on the court again, just a little further west, as they visit the Milwaukee Bucks tonight.

The Raptors’ six-game winning streak came against teams that were missing one or more top players, and the Bucks will be without Jrue Holiday tonight. Does that give Toronto enough of an advantage? It certainly can’t hurt — Holiday guards Fred VanVleet better than just about anyone in the league.

On the other hand, this is the first time this season the Raptors are facing Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed the first two meetings (both Raptors wins), and the Bucks are otherwise healthy. In Raptors lineup news, Gary Trent Jr. will miss his fourth straight game with a sore ankle, Khem Birch is out with the broken he suffered last night, and Scottie Barnes, according to Nick Nurse, will be a game-time decision (although he was listed earlier as out).

I sure miss that beautiful five minutes or so when the Raptors were healthy, don't you?

Shorthanded again, and likely dragging around some heavy legs after last night’s loss, you have to think the Bucks have the advantage tonight.

Can the Raptors pull out a Saturday night surprise? Let’s watch!

Where to Watch:

TSN, 6:30PM ET

Lineups:

Toronto – Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa

Milwaukee – Grayson Allen, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis

Injuries:

Toronto — Scottie Barnes (knee – questionable), Gary Trent Jr (ankle – out), Khem Birch (nose – out), Goran Dragic (personal – out)

Milwaukee – Langston Galloway (health and safety protocols – out), Jrue Holiday (ankle – out), Brook Lopez (back – out)