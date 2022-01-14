Game thread: Toronto Raptors at Detroit Pistons

It’s been four years since Dwane Casey left Toronto, but the Toronto Raptors still can’t beat the Detroit Pistons. Casey is 7-3 against the Raptors since he was dismissed and joined the Pistons following the 2017-2018 season. Now, I love Dwane, and am forever grateful for his role in transforming the Raptors culture.

But for the love of God, please let the Raptors reverse this trend!

The Pistons are bad. They’re 9-31! Of course, one of those wins is against Toronto. If the Raptors want to be successful, they need to beat the teams they’re “supposed” to beat, and by god does that list ever include the Pistons. Besides, playing the Pistons is practically playing a home game! There are always more Raptors fans at Raptors-Pistons games in Detroit than Pistons fans.

So enough is enough. I don’t care if Scottie Barnes doesn’t play, it’s time to win tonight, Toronto.

Where to Watch:

TSN, 7:00PM ET

Lineups:

Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Yuta Watanabe, Khem Birch, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby

Detroit — Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart, Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes

Injuries:

Toronto — Scottie Barnes (knee – questionable), Gary Trent Jr. (ankle – out), Isaac Bonga (G League – out), David Johnson (G League – out), Goran Dragic (personal – out)

Detroit — Jerami Grant (thumb – out), Frank Jackson (return to competition reconditioning – out), Chris Smith (return to competition reconditioning – out), Isaiah Livers (foot – out), Rodney McGruder (not with team – out), Kelly Olynyk (knee – out)