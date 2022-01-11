Game Thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns

The Toronto Raptors put their six-game win streak to the test tonight as they host the Phoenix Suns. They’ll be down a couple starters too, putting an end to a solid healthy streak for the top of their rotation. Luckily, when it comes to Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr., it’s nothing too serious.
Trent has had an X-Ray and an MRI. "Nothing major," just pain.— Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) January 11, 2022
Barnes is "just a little sore."
Here are the rest of tonight’s game details.
Where to Watch:
TSN, 7:30PM ET
Lineups:
Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Yuta Watanabe, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Khem Birch
Phoenix — Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton
Injuries:
Toronto — Scottie Barnes (knee – out), Gary Trent Jr. (ankle – out) Goran Dragic (personal – out)
Phoenix — Justin Jackson (not with team – out), Cameron Johnson (ankle – out), Frank Kaminsky (knee – out), Abdel Nader (knee – out), Dario Saric (ACL – out), Ish Wainright (health and safety protocols – out)
