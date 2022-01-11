 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns

Raptors face a test tonight as they host the defending Western Conference champs.

By John Gaudes
Phoenix Suns v Toronto Raptors Photo by Scott Audette/NBAE via Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors put their six-game win streak to the test tonight as they host the Phoenix Suns. They’ll be down a couple starters too, putting an end to a solid healthy streak for the top of their rotation. Luckily, when it comes to Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr., it’s nothing too serious.

Here are the rest of tonight’s game details.

Where to Watch:

TSN, 7:30PM ET

Lineups:

Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Yuta Watanabe, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Khem Birch

Phoenix — Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Injuries:

Toronto — Scottie Barnes (knee – out), Gary Trent Jr. (ankle – out) Goran Dragic (personal – out)

Phoenix — Justin Jackson (not with team – out), Cameron Johnson (ankle – out), Frank Kaminsky (knee – out), Abdel Nader (knee – out), Dario Saric (ACL – out), Ish Wainright (health and safety protocols – out)

