Raptors sign Brandon Goodwin, Juwan Morgan via hardship exemption

The Toronto Raptors will be bolstering their roster — thinning but not yet at the point of postponing games due to COVID-19 — by adding guard Brandon Goodwin and forward Juwan Morgan to 10-day contracts.

The team will be using the NBA’s hardship exemption. The Athletic’s Shams Charania was first to report.

The Toronto Raptors plan to sign forward Juwan Morgan of NBA G League Maine via hardship, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Morgan is the third call up out of the Boston Celtics’ affiliate in the last day. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 20, 2021

The Toronto Raptors plan to sign guard Brandon Goodwin of NBA G League Westchester on a 10-day hardship, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 20, 2021

Goodwin arrives from the G League’s Westchester Knicks, where he’s averaged 15.3 points and seven assists this season. Morgan last played for the Maine Celtics, where he posted 12.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 13 games.

The news comes as the NBA has opened up the floodgates for teams to sign players via hardship with positive COVID cases racking up.