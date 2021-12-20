 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Raptors sign Brandon Goodwin, Juwan Morgan via hardship exemption

Both players will be on 10-day contracts.

By John Gaudes
2021 G League Winter Showcase - Motor City Cruise v Maine Celtics Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors will be bolstering their roster — thinning but not yet at the point of postponing games due to COVID-19 — by adding guard Brandon Goodwin and forward Juwan Morgan to 10-day contracts.

The team will be using the NBA’s hardship exemption. The Athletic’s Shams Charania was first to report.

Goodwin arrives from the G League’s Westchester Knicks, where he’s averaged 15.3 points and seven assists this season. Morgan last played for the Maine Celtics, where he posted 12.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 13 games.

The news comes as the NBA has opened up the floodgates for teams to sign players via hardship with positive COVID cases racking up.

