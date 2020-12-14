Game Thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets preseason

In a season that will feature plenty of repeat matchups, the Raptors experience the end of their first tonight in Charlotte. After beating the Hornets 111-100 on Saturday, they’ll look to finish the North Carolina sweep tonight.

Saturday featured plenty of excitement for Raptors fans getting their first glimpse at the 2020-21 roster. With Nick Nurse getting 17 of an available 19 players into the game, there was both an opportunity to see guys who will battle for a rotation spot as well as those who will be on the fringe of the roster.

One such bright spot who could be playing his way into Nurse’s ten-man rotation is first round draft pick Malachi Flynn, who was exceptional on both ends — posting nine points, four assists, two rebounds, and a game-high +35.

Tonight, we’ll see plenty more from Flynn, as Nurse has preceded action by saying he expects the flow to be much the same as Saturday — with veterans playing early and the bench taking over late.

Nick Nurse says that everybody (with the exception of Lowry, who remains back in Tampa) is available vs Charlotte tonight. He anticipates managing his rotation similarly to Saturday's preseason opener (regulars in first half, young guys in second). — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 14, 2020

Additionally, the two players absent from the weekend win — Oshae Brissett and Patrick McCaw — may get into this game for their first minutes of the preseason. Nurse mentioned the off-season knee operations for both as reasoning for why they’ll be limited in the early goings. Regardless, both are active tonight.

Nurse also said McCaw and Brissett are a bit behind because of their offseason knee procedures, but it's possible they both play tonight. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) December 14, 2020

Where to Watch

Sportsnet, 7 PM ET

Lineups

Toronto - Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Aron Baynes

Charlotte - LaMelo Ball, Devonte’ Graham, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Cody Zeller

Injuries

Toronto - Kyle Lowry (out - personal)

Charlotte - Grant Riller (out - knee)